UHURU reveals how RAILA ODINGA tried to use witchcraft on him and RUTO but it backfired badly

..use witchcraft, violence and intimidation to stop the October 26th repeat Presidential election but it failed and he still defeated them.





“He (Raila) used violence, intimidation and witchcraft to stop the election but God was on our side.”



“He saw us through and we defeated him again just like in August,” Uhuru stated.





The President confirmed that 90% of those who voted for him in August turned out to vote for him again in October 26th.





