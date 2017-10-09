UHURU reveals details on why RAILA ODINGA is running to London but promises to frustrate him

UHURU reveals details on why RAILA ODINGA is running to London but promises to frustrate himPolitics 07:54
Monday October 9, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has claimed that National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has travelled to the United Kingdom to seek support and buttress on the formation of a Coalition Government.
Speaking on Sunday, Uhuru also said that the NASA presidential candidate had meetings with foreign entities in Nairobi before the Supreme Court overturned the election.
He said the plan was that the…
Page 1 2