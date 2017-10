Tuesday October 31, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, may be forced to challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory in the Supreme Court once again. - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, may be forced to challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory in the Supreme Court once again.





This is after Uhuru urged him to proceed to the court to seek legal redress if he is aggrieved.





He said that the opposition should go to the apex court should they feel that the...