UHURU once again tells RAILA ODINGA to go to the Supreme Court to challenge his victory again

..results were manipulated in the just concluded repeat Presidential elections in which he was declared winner by close to 7.5 million votes against Raila Odinga’s 73, 000 votes.





Speaking while giving his victory speech at Bomas of Kenya moments after being declared winner of the repeat polls by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, Uhuru told Raila to go to court instead of resorting to street violence.





He gave his word that he will respect the decision of the Supreme Court even if the court nullifies his victory again.





Some analysts say that the President is confident that he has muzzled the Supreme Court and therefore Raila has no chance even before Maraga.



