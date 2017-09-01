UHURU now begs MARAGA’s courts to stop RAILA from ejecting CHILOBA from office! No more abuses

Tuesday October 3, 2017 -The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has urged the High Court in Nakuru to stop Raila Odinga and his NASA leaders from pushing for the removal of IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, and his colleagues who bungled the August 8th General Elections from office.

In his submissions in the case in which 12 residents of Nakuru have sued NASA leaders, Uhuru’s Government, through Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai, termed the move by NASA to eject some IEBC officials from office unconstitutional.





Muigai further argued that actions of NASA are...



