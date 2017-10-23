UHURU meets CHEBUKATI and insists polls must continue on October 26! I have not given you demands

UHURU meets CHEBUKATI and insists polls must continue on October 26! I have not given you demandsPolitics 10:26
Monday October 23, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has met Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, today and insisted that the election must continue despite the opposition’s boycott.
In a meeting held at Harambee House, Uhuru said the election must be held on October 26th since he has not given any demands to the commission to stop elections from happening.
Initially, Jubilee Party...
