UHURU is a zombie and he is embarrassing us, RUTO is running all over him and we see it - Jubilee supporters

Wednesday October 18, 2017 - A good number of Jubilee supporters have threatened to abandon President Uhuru Kenyatta for embarrassing them.





According to Jubilee supporters, Uhuru has made them become a laughing stock of their NASA counterparts by making glaring political blunders.





The ardent supporters, who were speaking outside National Archives Building in Nairobi on Wednesday , said Raila is behaving as if he is the Head of State by saying that there will be no election on October 26 .





The supporters also said the harassment of…



