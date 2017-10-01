UHURU is using MUNGIKI to butcher my supporters in LUO Nyanza - RAILA tells the world via CNN

…profile members of the Luo community.





He also said that the only dialogue he can have with President Kenyatta is on how to have a fresh presidential election within 90 days .





Raila thanked his supporters who boycotted the October 26th poll saying this means majority of Kenyans are tired.





“We wish to thank all our supporters who heeded to our call to stay away from the discredited polls,” Odinga said Friday .





Raila said he will announce measures on Monday that will “bring pressure on this Government to step aside.”





