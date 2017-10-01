UHURU is always drunk and RUTO is a certified thief - RAILA ODINGA goes full throttle against them

Monday October 23, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) has launched scathing attacks against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, accusing them of being a bunch of confused leaders.





Speaking in Kitale on Sunday while on his ‘No Reforms No Election’ campaigns, Raila reiterated that Kenyans’ journey to Canaan was still on course and that he will surely deliver us to the Promised Land.





He said Jubilee was....



