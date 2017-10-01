UHURU is always drunk and RUTO is a certified thief - RAILA ODINGA goes full throttle against them

...taking Kenyans back to Egypt.





He added that Jubilee’s bus was full of drunkards led by a drunk and supported by a certified thief.





“Our journey to Canaan is very much on course and we will deliver Kenyans to the Promised Land.”





“On the other hand, those who have boarded Jubilee bus are headed back to Egypt and the bus is steered by a daily drunk and touted by a thief,” Raila said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



