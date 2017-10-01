UHURU insults Kenyans again as he says he can only meet CHEBUKATI to have tea and nothing else

Monday October 23, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has indicated that he was now ready and willing to meet with Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, ahead of the repeat Presidential elections.





Speaking during an interview with radio stations that broadcast in the Kikuyu dialect, Uhuru said he had no problem meeting Chebukati.





However, he noted that he will only sit down with Chebukati to..



