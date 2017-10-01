UHURU in panic as RAILA catches TUJU and CHIRCHIR red handed planning rigging, He has the PHOTOs

Wednesday, 11 October 2017 - NASA leader, Raila Odinga, claims that ballot papers that will be used to rig Uhuru Kenyatta on October 26th are being printed along Mombasa Road in a firm called Ellam Printers.





While speaking during an interview in a local radio station, Raila said that he has photos of Jubilee’s Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, and the Party’s Chief Agent, David Chirchir, inspecting the progress of the clandestine operation last week.





Jubilee was planning to stuff the...



