UHURU floods heavily armed police in RAILA's backyard a day to election - Sitaki ujinga! I have to win
Wednesday October 25, 2017 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has flooded Nyanza region with heavily armed police officers ahead of the repeat Presidential elections.
The heavy presence of police officers in the region barely a day to repeat Presidential elections has raised concerns among locals who now live in fear.
The deployment comes days after changes were made at..
