UHURU floods heavily armed police in RAILA’s backyard a day to election - Sitaki ujinga! I have to win

..the helm of the region's police hierarchy.





John Kamau was appointed the region's police boss replacing Titus Yoma, who has been redeployed to Garissa.





The police has defended the deployment of the heavily armed police to Raila Odinga’s backyard saying the move is to ensure elections take place on October 26th.





This comes even as NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has maintained that there would be no elections on Thursday .



