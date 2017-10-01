UHURU finally reveals his relationship with CHILOBA of IEBC-This will shock many

Sunday October 1, 2017 -President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally opened up about his relationship with IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba, who has been accused of rigging the August 8th General Election in his favour.





National Super Alliance (NASA) has on several occasions linked Chiloba to President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying the two have family ties. According to NASA, Chiloba is married to one of Uhuru’s relatives.





However, speaking yesterday in Kakamega, Uhuru denied any links with Chiloba, saying he does not know him at personal level and that he has only met him once.





“Chiloba simjui, nimekutana naye mara moja tu (I don’t know Chiloba and have only met him once),” Uhuru stated.





The President challenged the NASA leader to concentrate on winning votes and stop blaming anybody and everybody for his failure to ascend to power.



