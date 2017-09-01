UHURU crosses the red-line as he cuts ties with international NGO - RAILA and MARAGA in the mix

Monday October 2, 2017 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has cut ties with an international NGO for allegedly influencing the Supreme Court’s decision to annul Uhuru’s victory.





In a letter to the International Development Law Organization (IDLO) Director General, Irene Khan, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohammed, said the agreement between Kenya and the NGO has been suspended.





Amina accused IDLO of having undue influence on the Kenyan Judiciary and that it was working with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, to...



