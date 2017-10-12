UHURU and RUTO stuffed 2 MILLION votes to rig my victory on AUGUST 8TH – RAILA ODINGA claims

Thursday October 12, 2017-

National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto ‘stole 2 million votes’ to ensure that they retain power through an unconstitutional means.





In an interview with Radio Jambo on Wednesday morning, Raila said even Supreme Court knows very well that Uhuru and Ruto did not win the August 8th general election.





“Jubilee does not want competition. They stole 2 million votes in the August 8th general election and if you ask Chebukati, he cannot hold a Bible and claim that Uhuru won. He knows this. They know this because they stole over 2 million votes. I found out about this from some officials in the IEBC,” said Raila.





He also said that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has no mandate to declare Uhuru re-elected after he withdrew from the October 26 election.





He said what the commission should do is to cancel the October 26th election and announce the new poll in the next 90 days.



