UHURU and RUTO planted guns and ammunitions in JIMMY WANJIGI’s house – JUNET MOHAMED

...police raided a house in Malindi believed to belong to the city billionare, where they recovered five AK-47 rifles and ammunition.





The police also raided Wanjigi's Nairobi home in an impromptu ambush that was aimed at retrieving illegal firearms.





According to sources at National Intelligence Service (NIS), police ran the raids at Wanjigi's Malindi and Muthaiga homes following a tip off that the affluent businessman is bringing guns into the country.





The guns were to be used to overthrow the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.



