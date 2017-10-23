UHURU and MARAGA eat lunch together despite insults! RUTO’s awkward moment meeting MWILU (PHOTOs)

Monday October 23, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted Chief Justice David Maraga on Friday evening for a state luncheon at State House, Nairobi, that was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto.





The two leaders had earlier exchanged greetings during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.





Interestingly, the CJ sat beside a number of Jubilee dignitaries including Governor Mike Sonko, acting Interior CS, Fred Matiangi, Deputy President William Ruto and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka.





Maraga's attendance was unexpected because he failed to attend the first parliamentary sitting presided over by Uhuru.





After attending the Mashujaa Day celebrations, Uhuru invited Maraga and Deputy Chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu, for a state luncheon at State House, Nairobi.





Immediately after Maraga nullified his win on September 1 , Uhuru went on attack mode referring Maraga and the other judges as "wakora"(thugs).





He also promised to deal with the CJ at a later date for....



