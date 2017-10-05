UHURU almost fainted as a result of the SHOCK he got in MARAGA’s home turf! Here are PHOTOs

Thursday October 5, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has took his campaigns to Chief Justice David Maraga’s Gusii home turf today, a month after attacking the Supreme Court boss for nullifying his win.





The President, who has been on a campaign blitz since his win was nullified, was received by a mammoth crowd as he toured Ekerenyo which is near Maraga’s home town of Kebirigo.





During the meeting, Uhuru urged the entire Kisii community not to be misled by politics of deception propagated by the opposition and instead embrace the politics of development and…



