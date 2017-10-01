Tumia C@ND@M pliz - TID warns PREZZO after he spotted him getting cosy with Tanzanian socialite LULU.

Thursday, 12 October 2017 - Popular Bongo singer, TID, warned Prezzo to be careful after he spotted him getting cosy with Tanzanian socialite, Amber Lulu.





TID told Prezzo to make sure he uses protection if he wants to smash the curvy socialite.





Her randy behaviours are well known.





“PREZZO KULA BATA MWANANGU FANYA MAMBO NA AMBER LULU, PREZZO POLE SANA JIONGEZE MTU WANGU, TUMIA MPIRA (CONDOM) YA GHARAMA ZAIDI AMBAYO HUJAWAHI KUTUMIA KABLA, KWA SABABU SEHEMU UNAYOKWENDA NI MOTO” TID told Prezzo while commenting on a photo where the controversial Tanzanian socialite was kissing him





See more photos of Amber Lulu, Prezzo’s alleged new catch, in the next page.





He was told to use protection though.



