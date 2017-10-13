TUJU says the sun will rise even if RAILA withdrew from the poll - Kenya will go to the polls on October 26

Friday October 13, 2017 - Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, has termed NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s withdrawal from October 26 th election as a political sideshow that will end up embarrassing him more.





Addressing journalists at Jubilee Party headquarters on Friday , Tuju downplayed Raila's move saying the former Prime Minister was trying to hold the country at ransom.





"There are those who thought the sun will not rise because our opponent had…



