Tuachane na pombe - Reggae MC FULLSTOP reveals how alcohol addiction ruined his life.

..completely messed up his liver.





He still has diabetes and his final word to the youths is, “Tuachane na pombe”.





This is what he posted, #TBT 2015/2016 jobless for over 2 years when they spread fake rumors and tried to replace me #istoodalone #warrior #hero mtoto wa Muthoni still standing strong kama lion.





I always thank God for giving me another chance. Vijana tuwachane na Pombe!! #liverinflamation #diabetes #insulin