TOBIKO orders ODINGA and OUTA arrested and prosecuted for disrupting IEBC’s training in Kisumu

Monday October 23, 2017 - Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Keriako Tobiko, has asked the DCI to charge Ruth Odinga and Kisumu Senator, Fred Outa, with incitement to violence and storming an IEBC training session.





Last week, Ruth who is a sister to opposition leader, Raila Odinga, was arrested in Kisumu on October 18th after allegedly leading youths to disrupt an IEBC training session.





Tobiko, in a letter to DCI chief, Ndegwa Muhoro, on Monday said the two will also be charged with..



