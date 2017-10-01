TOBIKO orders ODINGA and OUTA arrested and prosecuted for disrupting IEBC’s training in Kisumu

..obstructing an election officer and malicious damage to property.





"Upon analysis of the evidence on the record, the DPP finds the evidence sufficient to warrant prosecution of the two suspects and their accomplices.”





“The suspects should immediately be charged in Kericho Law Court," Tobiko stated.





The DPP also instructed the DCI to take statements from the complainants to strengthen the prosecution's case and assist with investigations.





"Record statements from the main complainant who is Diana Odhiambo. Get p3 form on Diana who was allegedly assaulted and whisked away.”





“Get the owner of the damaged property to state the extent of the damage incurred," he said.





