TOBIKO asks CID to investigate RAILA and KALONZO for saying there will be no election on October 26

Friday October 6, 2017 - The Director of Public Prosecutions, Keriako Tobiko, has ordered the directorate of criminal of investigations to investigate NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, for saying there will be no election on October 26th.





The Supreme Court ordered that a fresh election be held within 60 days after they nullified President Kenyatta’s win on September 1 but Raila and Kalonzo have been maintaining that there will be no election on 26th.





“I write, therefore to direct and…



