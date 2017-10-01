This video of a KIKUYU man giving a LADY a dog’s beating will break your heart! UNYAMA

Tuesday, 17 October 2017 - There is this heart-breaking video doing rounds on social media of a man beating a lady like a stray dog as people watched from a distance.





Apparently, the lady had conspired with thugs and robbed the man some valuables.





The man managed to get hold of the lady and decided to take the law into his own hands instead of involving the police.





The stomach-churning incident happened in Central Kenya.





Watch the video below.



