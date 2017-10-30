This S3XY LADY tried to resist arrest, what the cops did to her is crazy – VIDEO

Tuesday, 31 October 2017 - This video of a police violently arresting a lady who was among a group of men being pursued by cops has gone viral.





Having been cornered, the lady and other occupants of the car tried to get away on foot.





The lady didn’t go far as the cops outnumbered her and pinned her to the ground.





However, the way they violently stopped her and even proceeded to assault her despite the fact that she couldn't do any substantial harm to them has left tongues wagging.





Watch the video below.



