This randy guy getting down with a S3XY LADY will leave you in stitches! CRAZY! (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Videos 12:22
Thursday, 19 October 2017 - This video of a randy guys dancing sensually with a s3xy ladies will leave Team Mafisi green with envy.
From the short video, the guys are all over the ladies who seem to be enjoying the whole thing as well.
The guy with red pants however must have been high on something illegal.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.