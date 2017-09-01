This randy couple’s raunchy wedding PHOTOs have left tongues wagging - This is madness (LOOK)

Thursday, October 05, 2017 - The newly wedded couple posed for a controversial photo that has gone viral.





The racy photo shows the bride on her knees performing a randy act on the groom whose ‘inners’ were on lowered.





However, the photographer, who shared the photo doesn’t see anything wrong with it.





“Anyone who thinks this is offensive still lives in the year 1996 according to my opinion. Of all the pictures taken, there is one that is playful, which in ten years is still fantastic to talk about. 'Give these people their joy. That is also something I wish to you. Life is already prudish enough.” The photographer wrote.





Check the photo in the next page



