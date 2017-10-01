This police officer’s hilarious Kikuyu/ English accent will make your day - VIDEO.Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 08:31
Monday, 16 October 2017 - This compilation of former Nairobi County Police Commander, Benson Kibue’s best moments will crack you.
The top cop is known for his English accent having spent some time abroad but his mother tongue interference is still audible making his spoken words funny to listen to and hard to understand.
Someone made this compilation of his best moments.
Watch the video below.
