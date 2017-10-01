This is why there may be no elections in KISII/ NYAMIRA on October 26th - MARAGA in the mix

Tuesday October 24, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga was in Kisii and Nyamira Counties yesterday where he urged locals to boycott the planned October 26th repeat Presidential elections.





Raila appealed to Kisiis not to vote on October 26th saying by doing so, they will have betrayed Chief Justice David Maraga, who nullified the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta on August 8th and ordered for fresh elections in accordance with the Constitution and the existing laws.





The NASA leader hailed Maraga and...



