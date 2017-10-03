This is why RAILA ODINGA will never be President in Kenya! See how they mocked God in broad day light

Tuesday October 3, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters from Kisumu County have surprised Kenyans after they waved a placard indicating that voting for NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is like voting for God.





In a photo circulating on the blogosphere, a man from Kisumu is seen carrying a placard written on Raila the father, Raila the son and Raila the Holy Spirit in what is outright blasphemy.





This is a clear mockery of the Holy Trinity and an untold level of blasphemy that could be translated as disrespect for the Christian religion.





Raila has a cult like following in the lakeside town and many of his supporters worship him like the...



