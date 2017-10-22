This is why RAILA ODINGA cried like a baby on Friday in Kisumu! It is the KENYATTAs to blame

This is why RAILA ODINGA cried like a baby on Friday in Kisumu! It is the KENYATTAs to blamePolitics 10:38
Sunday October 22, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, wept like a child on Friday when he remembered one of the second liberation heroes.
Being Mashujaa Day, Odinga took to the podium and hailed a number of independence and post-independence fighters but the name of George Anyona moved his heart.
Raila claimed Anyona was a fearless warrior adding that if he had been alive, ‘things would be…
Page 1 2