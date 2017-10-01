This is why RAILA ODINGA cried like a baby on Friday in Kisumu! It is the KENYATTAs to blame

..different’.





“It is such a great day when we remember Martin Shikuku, Jaramogi Oginga, Jomo Kenyatta and even George Anyona,” Raila said amid cheers from his supporters.





“Anyona was such a fearless warrior who put the rights of people first.”





“If he was alive today, maybe things would have been different.”Raila added.





While Raila faced detention during Moi’s regime, Anyona, a former Kitutu Masaba MP, served six detentions under both Moi and Jomo Kenyatta.





In the 90s, he was one of the crusaders of pluralism along with Odinga and died in 2003 after serving as MP for 14 years.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



