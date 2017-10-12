This is why I cannot face UHURU in repeat polls-RAILA finally reveals why he pulled out of race

Thursday October 12, 2017 -Opposition Leader Raila Odinga has finally revealed why exactly he withdrew from the repeat Presidential election set for the October 26th.





Speaking yesterday, the NASA leader explained that he did not bolt out of the race to create a political crisis to force a Coalition Government with President Uhuru Kenyatta as alleged by Jubilee.





He said he took the decision because he did not want the culture of stolen elections to continue in the country.





He noted that he pulled out of the race to push for a free and fair electoral process in the country now and in the future elections.





“I don’t have to always be on the ballot, but I want my candidature or whoever will be the ballot to participate in free and fair contest. There is no need of going to an election whose outcome is already predetermined,” Raila said.



