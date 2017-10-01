This is what KDF boss told RAILA ODINGA and his goons! Should military interfere with civilian matters?

..vote or not vote.”





“Those who would like to vote should go, those who do not should remain (at home),” Mwathethe said





“The day will pass and Kenya will continue," he said on Saturday .





Mwathethe said that throughout his career in the Kenya Defence Forces, he has traveled in war-torn countries like Iraq, Iran, Yugoslavia and witnessed the effects of war.





“What I saw there I would not like to see in this country.”





“In Iraq I saw a big mass grave that had many bodies bundled together.”





“I do not want to witness that, let us respect each other,” Mwathethe said.





He also urged opposition politicians to let other Kenyans vote if their plan is to boycott the October 26 th repeat elections.



