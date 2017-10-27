This is what the international media has said about UHURU’s re-election – This is bad news for Jubilee

Friday October 27, 2017 - International media organizations have chastised Thursday ’s presidential elections in Kenya, especially after the opposition boycotted the poll, resulting to a low or no voter turnout in most parts of the country.



President Uhuru Kenyatta, went ahead to participate in the election, alongside seven other presidential candidates, even after Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, asked his supporters to stay away from the polling stations, a call they heeded to.