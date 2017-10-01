This is what the international media has said about UHURU’s re-election – This is bad news for Jubilee

..is willing to negotiate after election boycott", the Guardian reported:





"President Uhuru Kenyatta has raised the prospect of negotiations with his opponent as millions of Kenyans voted in a contentious election rerun marred by a widely observed boycott and sporadic violence."



According to the London based newspaper, the rerun is the latest twist in a long and increasingly chaotic political saga, which has polarised the country, and looks unlikely to end soon.



"Voting was brisk in areas loyal to Kenyatta, though even there, the turnout appeared to be significantly lower than for the previous election in August.”





“The opposition boycott is likely to tarnish the credibility of Kenyatta’s victory and the result will inevitably face further legal challenges, analysts say."



