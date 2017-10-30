This is the video everyone is talking about - You need to watch it! It is GOING VIRAL (VIDEO)

Monday, October 30, 2017 - This hilarious video of a goalkeeper celebrating too early only to regret two seconds later has taken the internet by storm.





This was a soccer match between two Thai teams — Bangkok Sports Club and Satri Angthong who went into a penalty shootout.





The ball hits the crossbar and ricocheted upwards toward the sky, and the defending goalkeeper runs off in celebration.





But as the ball comes back down to earth, it bounces back into the goal as the goalie scuttles back in vain, unable to rescue it.





Never celebrate too early.





Watch the video below.



