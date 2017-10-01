This is the rogue Kalenjin cop who is killing NASA supporters in Kisumu like stray dogs, Shoot to kill (PHOTOs).

Saturday, 14 October 2017 - A rogue cop who has been killing NASA supporters holding demos in Kisumu to protest against IEBC has been exposed.





His name is Kimutai Kim, a rogue cop with a heart like that of an animal.





He has been shooting NASA demonstrators in Kisumu and killing them like cockroaches.





He also brags how he has been killing the protesters on his FB page.





To him, Luo lives don’t matter.





See his photos in the next page



