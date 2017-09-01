This is how you expose yourself to pickpockets and how to avoid them (VIDEO)

Wednesday, 04 October 2017 - Pick-pocketing is a covert theft that requires talent to execute. In the best scenario, you will not even know that you are a victim until it is too late to act.





Since there is no physical trait or profile that identifies them other than their ability to distract, move quickly, act normally and be very adept with their hands, you must pay attention to any slight movement when in public.





Watch the video below how you are vulnerable to pickpockets.



