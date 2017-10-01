This is a fool! Man cries like a baby in public after his girlfriend dumped him, “Mjinga” (VIDEO).

Sunday, October 8, 2017 - Instead of looking for another woman, this fool cried like a baby in public after his girlfriend dumped him.

He doesn’t understand that when a woman dumps you, you forget and move on to the next one.

He should ask Prezzo on how to forget and move on.

Watch him cry like a baby after being dumped.

