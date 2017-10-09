This is exactly why RAILA is not campaigning at all! In fact, he is going for a vacation in London ahead of polls

Monday October 9, 2017 - The Opposition has once again reiterated that it will not participate in the repeat Presidential elections set for the October 26th.





Speaking yesterday, NASA Leaders led by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and former Machakos Senator, Johnston Muthama, said they had slowed down their activities because there is no need to campaign for an election that they will not participate in.





They noted that there was no point going to an election whose outcome is already predetermined.





The NASA leaders also claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and..



