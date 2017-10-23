This is DONALD TRUMP and THERESA MAY’s message to RAILA ODINGA! Everybody is angry with him.

Monday October 23, 2017 - The United States, the United Kingdom and European Union Governments have issued a joint statement regarding the October 26 th presidential election in Kenya.





In a joint statement issued by their respective Ambassadors in Kenya, the foreign powers urged National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to change his mind and allow the fresh elections to be conducted on October 26 th as planned.





And in a scathing attack to Raila, the ambassadors said the...



