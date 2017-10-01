This idiot insisted on smoking at a gas station-you won’t believe what happened next.

Monday, 09 October 2017 - If there's anywhere you shouldn't smoke, it's at a gas station as this idiot learned the hard way.





From the video, the young man can be seen smoking next to his car and briefly arguing with someone off camera. Then, the gas station attendant slowly approaches the pump and calmly removes a fire extinguisher from its holder. Without warning, he then douses the man at the pump with foam.





The man's car door was open during the dousing, so his interior was completely covered with foam. It was so bad that the passengers in the vehicle were forced to exit the car.





You can bet he will never do it again.



