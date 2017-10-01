This heart-warming VIDEO will restore your faith in humanity! WATCH

Thursday, 12 October 2017 -This heart-warming video of a kind hearted biker stopping traffic to help a disabled old man to cross the busy road safely will restore your faith in humanity.





The man who is visually impaired was struggling to cross the busy road with motorists refusing to give him way until the Good Samaritan guy came along on a bike.





If only everybody was to be kind and compassionate like this biker, the world will definitely be a better place.





Watch the video below.



