This guy wanted to kiss a slay queen in the club after spoiling her but … HILARIOUS!

, , , 12:19

Thursday, October 19, 2017 This video of a poor guy trying to smooch a slay queen in a club will leave in stitches.

Perhaps the poor guy had spent his hard earned money to entertain the lady anticipating for something in return.

However, the lady flatly turned him down and the inebriated guy looked dejected.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno