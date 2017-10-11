This guy wanted to kiss a slay queen in the club after spoiling her but … HILARIOUS!Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Videos 12:19
Thursday, October 19, 2017 - This video of a poor guy trying to smooch a slay queen in a club will leave in stitches.
Perhaps the poor guy had spent his hard earned money to entertain the lady anticipating for something in return.
However, the lady flatly turned him down and the inebriated guy looked dejected.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.