This guy tried to stab a pastor with a knife in church then something strange happens - VIDEO.

Thursday, 19 October 2017 - This video of a man trying to stab a pastor in church only to collapse before executing his plan has left tongues wagging.





From the footage, the guy entered the church and sat in front of the church while the pastor was preaching.





Then suddenly, he stands up and walks towards the pulpit with a knife in his hand.





Before he could attack the pastor who by now can be seen preaching passionately, the guy collapses as if struck by some unseen force.





Do you think it is real or it’s another staged miracle to hoodwink gullible followers?





Watch the video below and be the judge.



