This guy tells you the truth on UHURU/ RUTO’s reckless borrowing, Kenya will soon be auctioned

Jubilee has borrowed too much too fast.





When Jubilee took over in April 2013, total public debt stood at KShs 1.9 trillion. Today that debt stands at over KShs 4.1 Trillion and is rising fast.





If this continues, we will have a public debt crisis within the next two to three years.

Nearly all government revenues will go into debt-servicing and the economy will grind to a halt.





Economic undertakers the World Bank will step in and Kenyans will..



